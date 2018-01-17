Camila Cabello thinks her music career and her life are running in a ''parallel line''.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter recently released her eponymous debut solo album, and she's revealed that the link between the two aspects of her life are why she opted to scrap her original album title of 'The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving'.

Camila explained: ''For me, my music and my life are in this parallel line.

''You know, that is why I changed the album title, because I was like, I'm not in that place anymore. We have to live in the same ... you know, we have to live at the same time. I feel like whenever I'm done with an album, I feel like this is the end of a chapter.

''The next part is about collecting memories and experiences for the next thing - it's nice.''

Camila also revealed she agonised about the album's tracklist, which reflects the emotional rollercoaster she's experienced over the last 12 months.

The brunette beauty explained that she was determined to end her debut release on a positive note that reflects her current outlook.

Camila - who quit Fifth Harmony in December 2016 - told Apple Music's Zane Lowe: ''The album takes a turn where it becomes really introspective and heavy and confessional. So the tracklist was something I spent forever working on.

''I just tried every single possibility. I played it for my friends in the car in a bunch of different orders, because I didn't like ending it with a [sighs], you know...''