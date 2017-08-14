Camila Cabello feels ''more comfortable'' now that she doesn't have to worry about matching outfits with the rest of Fifth Harmony.

The 20-year-old musician parted ways with the girl group in 2016, and has said that she's enjoying the newfound freedom she has, especially when it comes to wearing the clothes she feels the most comfortable in, rather than having to match a theme with her four former band mates.

She said: ''As a solo artist, I don't have to worry about matching a group look, which can be quite challenging because you have to fit with everyone else.''

And as a result, the 'Crying In The Club' hitmaker has found her style has ''evolved'' because she's ''comfortable in [her] own skin.''

She added: ''I think my style has evolved because I've evolved as a person. I'm always growing and recreating myself, and because style is an expression of how you feel, my style has changed like I have. I'm more comfortable in my own skin now and I don't feel like I have to do as much to feel good. I could wear jeans and a T-shirt with no makeup and feel just as good as when I've been in hair and makeup for two hours and wearing a fancy dress. It's all about feeling comfortable and feeling like yourself.''

Camila - who is set to release her debut solo record 'The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.' in September - admits she ''put everything'' into her forthcoming album, and says her music comes ''from [her] heart''.

She told People magazine: ''I just want to keep living experiences and then writing about them. I've put everything into this album. I've opened myself up to this music and I think when you hear it you can see that this is all really coming from my heart.''