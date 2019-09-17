Camila Cabello won't swear in her music because of her younger sister.

The 22-year-old singer doesn't feel like she has had to ''super alter'' her personality to be a good role model to young girls because she's always thinking about her 12-year-old sister, Sofia.

She said: ''I remember being [Sofia's age] and how much Taylor [Swift] meant to me.

''I definitely don't feel like I have to super alter my personality to feel like I'm a good example for younger girls, but at the same time, I am conscious of it. I haven't sworn in any of any songs.''

The 'Havana' hitmaker was 15 when she auditioned for 'The X Factor USA', leading to a spot in girl band Fifth Harmony, and she admitted even when she tried out she wasn't convinced she had the talent she needed to make it big.

She told Wonderland magazine: ''I always knew that I could kind of sing, but I didn't know if I was actually good at it. As I grew up I would sing in the YMCA and people would be like, 'Oh, my god, you're a good singer,' but I didn't really know.

''I think 'X Factor' was the first time I thought, 'Okay, so everybody's not lying.' ''

Camila found competing on the show very stressful because it could be like a ''battlefield'', but she will always be grateful for the experience because it taught her so much.

She said of the programme: ''That show was amazing and gave me so many tools that I still use now, but I was so nervous and stressed the whole time. I really felt like I was surviving - it was like I was on a battlefield on stage.''