Camila Cabello likes grand romantic gestures.

The 'Havana' hitmaker - who has recently been romantically linked to dating coach Matthew Hussey - has revealed what she looks for in her relationships.

She told The Sunday Times' Culture magazine: ''One hundred per cent. It's more casual. Fewer grand gestures. Less romance. But I'm not into that.''

And Camila is said to be smitten with Matthew, 30, as the pair enjoyed a romantic getaway to Cabo, Mexico, with the pair showing ''lots of PDA and smiles''.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old singer previously admitted that she has never been in love.

She said: ''I've literally never had a long-term relationship. So, when I show people my songs, they're like, 'Who's this about? I've never seen you with a boy ever.' I make all of these fantasies in my head. There's this constant theme of unrequited love and me loving people from afar.''

And Camila always goes to her pal Taylor Swift for love advice.

She added: ''Taylor is always the person that I go to for boy advice. The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things: We're both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love. We love love, and we love writing songs about love.''

Camila had been previously romantically linked to her collaborator Shawn Mendes but he has insisted that they are just good friends.

He said: ''A thing? No, we weren't, actually. We're just really close friends. She is one of those people who is just very easy to connect with and still, to this day, is one of my greatest friends. You find that instant connection with people, and she's one of them. We don't take ourselves seriously ... so that wasn't awkward. We're also so close with each other that we could say anything, and it wouldn't make a difference. And that's a friendship that you have to hold on to forever. We're not dating - nor did we.''