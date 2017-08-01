Camila Cabello is the new face of L'Oreal Paris.

The 20-year-old singer - who is known for previously being in the girl band Fifth Harmony - has been announced as the new brand ambassador for the cosmetics giant, and the brand is ''so proud'' to have partnered with the brunette beauty.

The L'Oreal Make-up Instagram page shared the news on their photo-sharing site with a photograph of the 'Crying in the Club' hitmaker in the campaign, which was shot by photographer Cibelle Levi.

They captioned the post: ''So proud to introduce the latest member of our #lorealista family @camila_cabello because you are totally worth it #camilacabello #lorealparis @cibellelevi (sic).''

This exciting news of Camila's latest venture comes just a few days after the powerhouse revealed she has been working on a ''secret project''.

Alongside an image of the star, which was posted on her personal account, she simply wrote: ''secret project (sic).''

Camila has turned over a new leaf since she has embarked on her solo music career, and although she has admitted she has gone through tough times in her life she wouldn't change those dark moments for the world because she believes they have made her more confident.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I feel amazing and I felt like I needed to go through it. You need to go through those times to be able to ... When you're out of them, you realise that you can get through it. Then the next time you feel low, you're like, 'OK, last time I never thought I could get up and I did, so I know I can do this!' It just gives you this confidence that, even when it feels like the end of the world, it never is.''