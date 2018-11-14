Camila Cabello's boyfriend makes her the ''happiest she's ever been in her life''.

The 'Havana' hitmaker has been dating Matthew Hussey ''for kind of a long time'' but she still feels nervous and gets tongue-tied in his presence.

Speaking in the December issue of America's Marie Claire magazine, Camila said: ''It's annoying, because we've been together for kind of like a long time now, but every time, I'm like, 'Oh my God, I have to talk now.'

''He's so similar to me ... In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life.''

And the 21-year-old singer admitted she feels ''super nervous'' if she knows the dating coach, 31, is in the audience whenever she performs.

She confessed: ''Any time he's there, I get super nervous. I stutter or my hands are shaky.''

Camila thinks she can be her true self around Matthew, who she was first romantically linked with in February after meeting on the set of TV show 'Today'.

She explained: ''Basically, there's the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one -- the kind of introverted, shy one -- and then there's the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy.''

The former Fifth Harmony singer is learning to take things more slowly in her professional life as she's worried she'll burn out if she doesn't take time out - though she admitted that isn't easy because she's enjoying her career so much.

She said: ''I realised if I don't take days off, I will actually die. Or collapse, so I'm trying not to go too crazy for the rest of the tour.

''It's hard, though. I'm at this point in my life when I'm so happy - it's hard to say no.''