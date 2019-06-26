Camila Cabello is single again.

The 22-year-old singer - who has just released a new saucy music video with Shawn Mendes for the new single 'Senorita' - has reportedly split from British love guru Matthew Hussey after more than 18 months of dating.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Camila's relationship with Matthew had run its course and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago. It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way. This is of course going to fuel rumours that she and Shawn have become more than just pals though.''

The 'Havana' hitmaker began dating Matthew - who is based in the US - in early 2018 but the pair didn't go public with their relationship until February this year.

The brunette beauty said of the hunk: ''He's so similar to me.

''In person we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life.''

Matthew, 32, reportedly charges £7,800 an hour for one-on-one coaching on ''how to find, attract and keep'' the right guy and is regularly dishing out relationship advice on his YouTube account as well as putting on seminars across the US.

With so many expertise in the love department under his belt, fans will probably be surprised to hear that he couldn't make his relationship with Camila work.

Meanwhile, Shawn clearly has a lot of love for the former Fifth Harmony star.

He said previously: ''I don't think you'll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her. She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other.''