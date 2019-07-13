Camila Cabello feels ''more brave'' after her break up.

The 'Senorita' hitmaker - who has been romantically linked to Shawn Mendes as of late - recently split from Matthew Hussey but she admits she is a much more ''honest'' individual now she has ''fallen in love and experienced life''.

She told Clash magazine: ''Honestly, I think I'm just more brave. I feel like I can be much more honest with myself and other people because obviously I'm growing up and I have a more grounded sense of who I am. I've fallen in love and I've experienced life. I feel so much more alive now, and I don't feel scared anymore.''

The 22-year-old singer asked her fans to ''be kind'' in the wake of her split from Matthew and asked them to be ''compassionate, sensitive, and respectful'' after some people began sending Matthew ''hateful things''.

On her Instagram Stories, she wrote: ''To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things. You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain. There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about. Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone.''