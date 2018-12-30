Camila Cabello has spent her downtime learning to ski.

The 21-year-old singer has posted a video on her Instagram of her skiing for the first time and says adjusting to winter sports was a huge step for her because she original hails from Miami, Florida, and is used to a tropical climate.

The 'Havana' singer wrote: ''There's lots of things happening in this video:

''1. MY FAM AKA US TROPICAL MIAMI BABIES IN THE SNOW FOR THE FIRST TIME AND TAKING IT TO THE NEXT LEVEL:: SKIING FOR THE FIRST TIME ?!!!!!

''2. My rendition of ''I believe I can fly/ ski''

''3. My sister at the end of the video being an Olympic skier trying to push my dad out of the way (to which she says she did because ''I had to get there first) - ANYWAYS IM PROUD OF MYSELF BECAUSE I LEFT THE SLOPES IN ONE PIECE AND I USUALLY TRIP OVER AIR SO THIS WAS VERY COOL!!!!!!! (sic)''

Camila has been in the spotlight since starring on the American series of 'The X Factor' as a member of Fifth Harmony.

But despite being one of the world's best-known pop stars, Camila doesn't think she's any good at being a celebrity.

Speaking about her social media activity, Camila previously explained: ''I know that it would be a lot more interesting for people if I posted more about my private life or was involved in the gossip or whatever ... I just don't like it. I just want to be a good artist. I don't want to be a great celebrity. I'm not!''