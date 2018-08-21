Camila Cabello is ''in a good place'' with Fifth Harmony.

The 21-year-old singer quit the band in December 2016 amid reports of tension between her and the other four members but almost two years later, Camila says her relationship with Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui is much better than it was.

Speaking to Access Online at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday (20.08.18), she said: ''I just don't like beefs or drama. I feel like we're in a really good place right now, me & the girls. I saw Normani at the Billboard Music Awards and we just caught up. I told her I'm super excited for her. I don't remember the last time I saw the other girls but I told her to say the same to the girls. I feel like there's been enough time and distance away from the situation that I feel like we're all genuinely in a good place right now and honestly there's just no time in life for that stuff. What's the point?''

Fifth Harmony is currently on hiatus as all members pursue solo careers.

Meanwhile, Camila scooped up the two biggest prizes at the glitzy award ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York, as she managed to take home the coveted Video of the Year award for her hit single 'Havana', as well as being crowned Artist of the Year.

Speaking after her win for Video of the Year - which was handed to her by Madonna - Camila said: ''My hands are literally shaking. I am never going to forget this moment ever in my life. Madonna, I love you so so much, I've seen every single music video of yours, I've seen every single documentary of yours, you've inspired me so much. For that reason, this is a surreal moment and I love you, seriously. I can't believe it.

''Video of the Year, wow. Thank you so much all of my fans for voting. I want to thank Dave Myers for being an incredible director and collaborator, and for putting up with me blowing up his phone every time we make a music video.

''I wanna thank the amazing choreographers on this music video, I wanna thank all the amazing actors in the video, I wanna thank my family who inspired this music video, I wanna thank my fans again, and honestly I dedicate this to Madonna. Thank you!''