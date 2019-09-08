Camila Cabello prefers to release songs in pairs due to the pressure she feels.

The 22-year-old singer - who first found fame as part of Fifth Harmony - recently released 'Shameless' and 'Liar' as a pair of tracks, and Camila has explained her thinking behind the unusual move.

She said: ''I think it's too much pressure when I haven't released an album in a year and a half to just put out one song.

''That's a bit much for me. I don't like it ... I'm not really like a drop-one-single kinda gal.

''I feel like I want to put out more music, more visuals, more stuff because I feel like then it makes you appreciate the one song more because you have context for it.''

In fact, Camila would prefer to release all of her new material at once.

She told radio host Zach Sang: ''Honestly even just putting out two kind of drives me crazy. I want to put the whole album out!''

The brunette beauty also revealed that she feels a particularly strong emotional connection to the single 'Shameless'.

She explained: ''I was on such an emotional peak that I was not self-conscious at all.

''I was just like, I don't even care. I'm like high off of this feeling. I think that's why it was so easy to write because I wasn't thinking, I wasn't trying - I was just feeling.''