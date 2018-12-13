Camila Cabello doesn't think she's a ''great celebrity'', because she doesn't live her life in the public eye and keeps a lot of things to herself.
The 21-year-old singer has been in the spotlight since she finished third place on the American series of 'The X Factor' in 2012 as a member of Fifth Harmony - whom she split from in 2016 in order to pursue a solo career - but despite spending six years navigating the world of fame, she doesn't think she's any good at it.
She said: ''I know that it would be a lot more interesting for people if I posted more about my private life or was involved in the gossip or whatever ... I just don't like it. I just want to be a good artist. I don't want to be a great celebrity. I'm not!''
Camila is planning on taking a short break over the festive period, but insists she won't be gone for long because she doesn't believe she's ''earned an extended break'' yet.
Speaking to Billboard magazine, the 'Havana' hitmaker said: ''The five years that I was in the group, I don't feel like that counts. I really have just been a solo artist for a year, so I can't take an extended break ... I don't feel like I should do that, you know? I think that there will be a time where I want to take a few months to go live in Spain or in Italy and just pig out and just not have any discipline or any responsibility. But I feel like I haven't really earned that yet. I don't feel like I've earned an extended break.''
Although her break won't last for long, the brunette beauty recently took to Twitter to express how excited she is to get some rest.
She wrote: ''taking my first real break in 6 years - gonna get some rest and inspiration for the next era, I CAN'T WAIT (sic)''
