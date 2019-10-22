Camila Cabello was ''honoured'' to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The 'Senorita' hitmaker met with the royal couple and 10 hand selected Teen Heroes, who have been commended for being so inspirational at such a young age.

She said: ''I was so honoured to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year's Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational. Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away.''

Whilst Clara Amfo, who also attended the event at Kensington Palace, added: ''Spending time with the Teen Heroes has always been a highlight of a year at Radio 1. Their stories are unique but they're united with a bravery and sincerity that we all could aspire to. Having their endeavours acknowledged publicly, and royally no less, is what they absolutely deserve.''

The news was revealed on Tuesday (22.10.19) on Kensington Palace's official Instagram page.

The post read: ''Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2019 visited The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace earlier this month, along with chart-topping superstar Camila Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James.

''Now in its tenth year, @bbcradio1's Teen Awards is the biggest teen event in the pop music calendar and shines a light on some of the UK's most inspirational teens, seeing them crowned Teen Heroes of 2019 in front of an audience of 14-17 year-olds. This is the fourth consecutive year that Radio 1's Teen Heroes have been honoured with an invitation to the Palace. The ten finalists were greeted by The Duke and Duchess, who praised them for their inspirational work and their dedication to helping others. #R1TeenAwards (sic)''