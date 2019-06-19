Camila Cabello has a ''hardcore relationship'' with her fans.

The 22-year-old singer - who was just 14 when she auditioned for 'The X Factor' and was given a place in Fifth Harmony - has ''grown up'' alongside her supporters and thinks they know her very well.

Speaking during a Q&A to discuss the 'Power of Audio and Streaming' with Spotify at Cannes Lions, she said: ''I have a hardcore relationship with my fans. They've known me since I was 14 years old.

''We've grown up with each other. They know me very well and really sincerely care about me.''

And the 'Havana' hitmaker - who quit Fifth Harmony in 2016 to pursue a solo career - went on to reveal that her guilty pleasure is Oprah SuperSoul Conversations podcast.

She added: ''[I love the] vulnerability, intimacy and depth of podcasts.''

Camila - who is dating British dating expert Matthew Hussey - previously admitted that she has been able to draw on her personal relationship on her second studio album, the follow-up to her 2018 self-titled debut 'Camila', and admitted she is ''ready to bare her soul''.

She said: ''When I was going into that album I was kind of in my little bubble of life, I had far away crushes on people and would write about them and didn't really have any experiences with being in love.

''I only wrote about it from afar.

''For the first time on this album it's not my imagination, it's me writing about things that are happening in real time and I think that there's a level of detail and emotion that you get from that that's kind of irreplaceable.

''It's captured my essence of who I am right now. There are a lot of stories to tell this time around.

''I've been in my studio cave and I'm ready to bare my soul.''