Camila Cabello thinks it's ''necessary'' to experience grief and heartbreak.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter has admitted that growing up in the spotlight in Fifth Harmony was ''overwhelming'' at times - but Camila believes the turbulent moments have ultimately proven to be beneficial.

The brunette beauty shared: ''This process has taught me not to be afraid to feel.

''Feeling sad is a part of life. Grief is a part of life. Heartbreak is a part of life just as much as falling in love is a part of life. And it doesn't necessarily mean that those emotions are bad. They are just as necessary as the happy ones.

''And so don't be afraid of them, welcome them, let them in. Because as soon as you accept it, talk about it, accept that it's happening, the sooner you'll be able to move on from it.''

Camila quit Fifth Harmony in December 2016 and has subsequently been working towards the launch of her debut solo album 'The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.', which is due out in September.

Camila said that making an open and honest album has proven to be a cathartic process.

She told the BBC: ''I felt like this whole process really opened me up again and helped me let go of all the pain I was feeling. I felt like it healed me to the point where I was good again.

''[The songwriting] has definitely been therapeutic. I'd gotten disconnected from myself for a little bit because I was overwhelmed and I didn't know how to talk about my emotions anymore, I was numb.''

Camila also revealed that her much-anticipated solo album will feature a broad range of different musical influences.

She explained: ''I'm consciously trying to make it sound as cohesive as possible, but at the same time keep it interesting, because I draw from so many different genres.''