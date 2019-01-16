Camila Cabello has resumed work on her new album.

The 'Havana' hitmaker revealed back in October she was taking a Thanksgiving break to be with her family and then planned to get started on the follow-up to her debut solo LP 'Camila', and she's now told fans she's writing again and feels ''lucky'' to be making music.

She tweeted: ''1st day back to writing the new album- I feel so lucky that I get to do this every day. This was my dream when I was younger, getting to make songs everyday and now I'm here. I'm reminding myself of that every single day this year (sic)''

The 21-year-old singer previously spoke of how excited she is about the ''next chapter'' in her career.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I don't have words to express how excited I am about things coming up next year, and imagining this next chapter and writing this next album.''

The former Fifth Harmony star loves the fact she's been able to connect with so many of her fans while out on the road.

She added: ''Touring around these last 6 years has been the most magical chapter of my life. The 10 year old in me is still running around with her arms in the air screaming at everything that's happened.

''Singing for thousands of you beautiful people, getting to know you and talk to you, seeing the world.... I'm more in love with life and with all of you than I've ever been.''

However, Camila also revealed she was going to make the most of the time with her family, and a chance to embrace everything she's been missing out on.

She said: ''I'm also sooo excited for the holidays and for what my heart's been aching for these last years being away from home.

''Movies with my family. My dad's tacos. Waking up in the middle of the night and getting cereal from the refrigerator. Sleepovers with my little sister.

''Talking to my grandparents about their life. FINALLY getting my dog Thunder to LOVE ME because he barely knows me right now.''