Camila Cabello gushed over Shawn Mendes as she attended his Los Angeles show.

The 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker further fuelled speculation she is dating her 'Senorita' collaborator after she was spotted with her mom at Shawn's show at the Staples Center on Friday night (05.07.19).

Taking to her Instagram story, alongside a red heart emoji, Camila wrote: ''@shawnmendes you couldn't be more amazing. wow (sic)''

It comes after Camila called for her fans to ''be kind'' in the wake of her split from Matthew Hussey, as she asked her fans to stay ''compassionate, sensitive, and respectful'' after some people began sending Matthew ''hateful things''.

On her Instagram Stories, she said: ''To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things. You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain. There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about. Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone.''

The couple were reported to have split in what was a ''mutual decision''.

An insider said: ''Camila's relationship with Matthew had run its course and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago. It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way. This is of course going to fuel rumours that she and Shawn have become more than just pals though.''