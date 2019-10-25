Camila Cabello ''freaked out'' when she met Emilia Clarke.

The 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker is a self-confessed super fan of the actress and HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' and was shocked when she came face to face with Emilia on a UK chat show.

Presenting Emilia with a tiny dragon on The Graham Norton Show, which airs on Friday (25.10.19) on BBC One, Camila said: ''I am the biggest 'Game of Thrones' fan in the entire world. I am just freaking out to meet you guys. I literally went through all eight seasons in a month this year.''

However, Emilia has confessed her friends didn't match Camila's enthusiasm as they hadn't even tuned into the show until the season finale earlier this year.

She shared: ''It started with things like, 'We can't afford to stream 'Game of Thrones', we don't have the money, sorry Emelia,' then it was, 'We'll try and download it,' then it was season eight and I was having a screening of the last episode and they said, 'So we've seven and three quarter seasons to catch up before this Sunday!'''

Emilia has had her own starstruck moments too and confessed she ''started crying'' when she met Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the Oscars.

She shared: ''I did not expect to see them in the flesh. I wasn't expecting that at all, I was just amazed to be invited. I was like, 'How did that happen?'

''When I met Queen Bey I was too many drinks in and started crying. It didn't go well. I think she got out of there very quickly!''