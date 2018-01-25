Camila Cabello is always trying to ''push'' herself to be sociable.

The 20-year-old singer might spend most of her time in the spotlight, but she has admitted she struggles when it comes to be sociable with people, and often ''forgets'' how to interact with strangers, so she always has to force herself to open up.

She said: ''I forget how to interact with people [socially]. Usually I don't want to go out and meet a new person - even if it's a boy I like, I try and make an excuse. It's constantly something that I have to push myself to do.''

The 'Havana' hitmaker admits she had more confidence in her social skills when she was a member of girl group Fifth Harmony - which she quit in 2016 - as she credits her time with the group for helping to ''shape her'' into a stronger singer and musician.

She added to The Edit magazine: ''I would not be the person that I am right now; I would not have been ready for this. I feel like being part of a group teaches you so many things about yourself, ironically. You never want to be the one that sucks.''

Camila's difficulty in social situations is also felt on social media, as the singer previously admitted she ''hates'' using platforms such as Twitter, because she isn't a ''public person''.

She said: ''I hate social media, I only go on Twitter to interact with my fans, and you know because it's part of my job. It's part of me representing my work and realistically it's just a part of today. But I'm not really a very public person, I'm not on there talking all the time. How I speak out about things that are important to me is through my work, through what I do.

''I had a performance on the 'Today' show where I dedicated it to the dreamers and spoke out about that. 'Havana', the music video, it's all about that and shifting, representing Latinos, how we really are as humans.''