Camila Cabello didn't kiss Shawn Mendes at the American Music Awards because it felt ''weird''.

The 22-year-old singer is dating her 'Senorita' collaborator and not only did they perform their track at the ceremony last month, it also saw them win for Collaboration of the Year but fans were left disappointed when they didn't lock lips on stage to celebrate.

Camila joked about the lack of smooch: ''We didn't give to them. I actually just get shy, weirdly. I feel like I would kiss him in the dress rehearsal, but then we are onstage and then something stops me.''

But the former Fifth Harmony star loves being on stage with the 21-year-old singer because she finds his presence ''really comforting''.

She told 'Extra': ''It's really comforting and nice to have somebody onstage with you that loves you and has your back.

''It reminds you what's really important, too, which is the love you have for each other and I don't just mean that in a romantic way because I felt that way even when we were friends. It's really nice, really special.''

The 'Havana' singer has also admitted she feels ''stupid'' that neither she nor Shawn ever acted on the fact they had a crush on one another when they were younger.

Asked if she had a crush on Shawn when they performed together on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2016, she told the talk show host in an interview which will air on Friday (06.12.19).

She said: ''I met him on the Austin Mahone tour, maybe five or six years ago. I for sure had a crush [when we were on Ellen]. We were stupid. I think we both had a crush but were being babies about it. We're grown now! Definitely had a crush.''