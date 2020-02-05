Camila Cabello has returned to social media after feeling ''overwhelmed''.

The 22-year-old star opened up on her recent Instagram break - which saw her go quiet on the platform for a week until posting about the Super Bowl, and she later explained she needed ''some space''.

She wrote: ''Hello!!!! usually when I take these breaks from social media, it's cause I need some space or time away from it - I think it's healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that's been my biggest thing I've worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!!

''When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I'm like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!! (sic)''

The 'Havana' hitmaker revealed she is in London at the moment filming for the upcoming 'Cinderella' remake, while she also teased an upcoming music video.

She added: ''How are you guys doing?! How's life!! How are your hearts! I'll read some of the comments and reply (sic)''

Camila's comments come after she heaped praise on Shakira and Jennifer Lopez for their inspirational Super Bowl halftime show at the weekend.

She wrote: ''I was in awe last night watching these two vibrant, powerful, inspiring Latina women put on a show for the world last night!!!!!

''@shakira @jlo thank you for showing girls everywhere that you can be whoever you want to be in this life- and do it with grace, strength, joy, kindness,and a whole lot of badassness!!! (sic)''

And the singer - who had kind words for J Balvin and Bad Bunny for their involvement in the performance - also thanked Demi Lovato for being ''human''.

She continued: ''@ddlovato you sang the anthem so gorgeously, with so much confidence and grace in your eyes, thank you for inspiring us all on this stage and the Grammys stage last week when you showed us all how much courage and beauty there is in being vulnerable and just being.... human. (sic)''