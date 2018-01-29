Camila Cabello narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

The 'Havana' singer was midway through an interview with 'E! Live from the Red Carpet' host Ryan Seacrest at the event on Sunday (28.01.18) when she interrupted herself to pause, turn away from the camera and readjust her red gown.

She warned the presenter: ''Hold on a second, I have to squish my boobs.''

After pulling up her strapless dress, she turned back to the host and said: ''I'm all better now!''

The 20-year-old beauty later poked fun at the mishap on Twitter, sharing a clip of the encounter and captioning it: ''there should be a word for the ''boob squish'' small boobed girls will understand (sic)''

The former Fifth Harmony singer claimed she'd taken inspiration from her favourite emoji when choosing her stunning dress.

She quipped on Twitter: ''I try to channel the flamenco emoji for as many events as possible #Grammys (sic)''

Meanwhile, during the ceremony at New York's Madison Square Garden, Camila won widespread praise for her heartfelt speech on immigration.

Introducing U2's performance, she said: ''Today, in this room full of music's dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream.

''I'm here on this stage tonight because, just like the dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly no part of my journey is any different from theirs.

''I'm a proud Cuban-Mexican immigrant, born in Eastern Havana, standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City, and all I know is, just like dreams, these kids can't be forgotten and are worth fighting for.''