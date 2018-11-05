Camila Cabello has poured cold water on rumours she is playing Maria in Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story'.
Camila Cabello isn't playing Maria in the 'West Side Story' remake.
The 21-year-old star was rumoured to have signed up for Steven Spielberg's reimagining of the classic musical, which is based on Williams Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet', but she has poured cold water on the speculation.
She said: ''That's not true. I'm not in it.''
However, the former Fifth Harmony star hasn't ruled out a movie career.
She added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Maybe if there was the right role but my number one is definitely always going to be music.''
Camila debunking the movie gig gossip comes after Liam Payne was reported to have landed his first acting role in the forthcoming movie, which tells the tale of New York gangs at war before members of opposing sides fall in love.
It was reported in September that the One Direction heartthrob was in talks to land the role of a member of the Jets gang who have an ongoing rivalry with the Sharks, who in the original musical are made up of Puerto Rican immigrants
A film source said at the time: ''Liam was approached and was naturally flattered to be considered.
''Casting agents have been ordered to find singers between the ages of 15 and 25 who can also dance, while also being able to deliver lines. Liam sees the opportunity to work with Spielberg as an exciting prospect and one too good to turn down.''
For the 'Bedroom Floor' hitmaker, a role in the movie would mean following in the footsteps of his band mate Harry Styles, who had a role in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war film 'Dunkirk'.
Previously, Liam spoke about wanting to try his hand at acting, as he said he considers it to be one of his ''biggest aims'' - and would even like to end up playing Batman.
Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Liam said: ''One of my biggest aims to do is acting. When I watch a film it hits me in a certain way. Maybe Batman or whatever who knows.''
Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' remake has been tipped to begin filming next year, and in January this year a casting call was put out for the main roles of Tony, Maria, Anita, and Bernardo.
