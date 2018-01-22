Camila Cabello ''cried on the street'' after finding out her debut solo album went in at number one on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

The 'Havana' hitmaker took to Twitter to express her excitement that her LP 'Camila' had topped the US charts.

Alongside a string of crying face emojis, she wrote: ''MY ALBUM IS NUMBER 1 ON BILLBOARD HOT 200!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IM CRYING ON THE STREET (sic)''

And the 20-year-old singer previously admitted her music career and her life are running in a ''parallel line''.

Camila explained: ''For me, my music and my life are in this parallel line. You know, that is why I changed the album title, because I was like, I'm not in that place anymore. We have to live in the same ... you know, we have to live at the same time. I feel like whenever I'm done with an album, I feel like this is the end of a chapter. The next part is about collecting memories and experiences for the next thing - it's nice.

''The album takes a turn where it becomes really introspective and heavy and confessional. So the tracklist was something I spent forever working on. I just tried every single possibility. I played it for my friends in the car in a bunch of different orders, because I didn't like ending it with a [sighs], you know.''

Camila thinks there is a lot of ''breaking barriers'' in the music industry right now.

She said: ''I think that the good thing about social media and the internet is that I feel like it makes the world smaller and it just kind of breaks down barriers between languages, between people, between cultures, and I think that might have something to do with that. I've been listening to Spanish music forever because that's just not even Spanish music to me, it's just music

''But I feel like with everything that's gone on this year and also with groups like K-pop groups performing on American award shows and making their way into the mainstream American industry, I just feel like there's a lot of just breaking barriers. Which I think is super beautiful, and I don't know exactly what there is to credit for that, but I'm definitely glad it's happening.''