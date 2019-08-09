Camila Cabello has confirmed her romance with Shawn Mendes on Instagram.

The 22-year-old singer took to the social media site on Friday (09.08.19) to wish her boyfriend and 'Señorita' collaborator a happy 21st birthday, and also used the sweet moment to declare her ''love'' for him publicly for the first time.

She wrote alongside a picture of the pair: ''Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!! (sic)''

Camila's post also included four love heart emojis, and comes just days after she revealed the 'In My Blood' singer - whom she has been spotted packing on the PDA with in recent weeks - ''means a lot'' to her.

She said earlier this week: ''I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.''

But although she's loving spending quality time with her new beau, she ''honestly hates'' seeing paparazzi snapping photos of the two of them enjoying a romantic kiss, especially when she doesn't know the photos are being taken.

She added: ''It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn't know were taken. I honestly hate it. I don't want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible.

''If I'm going to look like s**t that day and cameras are in my face, I don't care because I choose being human and normal.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the happy couple have ''really fallen for each other''.

A source said: ''Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling. Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour.

''However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.''