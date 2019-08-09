Camila Cabello has confirmed her romance with Shawn Mendes on Instagram, as she posted a birthday tribute in which she told him she ''loves'' him.
Camila Cabello has confirmed her romance with Shawn Mendes on Instagram.
The 22-year-old singer took to the social media site on Friday (09.08.19) to wish her boyfriend and 'Señorita' collaborator a happy 21st birthday, and also used the sweet moment to declare her ''love'' for him publicly for the first time.
She wrote alongside a picture of the pair: ''Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!! (sic)''
Camila's post also included four love heart emojis, and comes just days after she revealed the 'In My Blood' singer - whom she has been spotted packing on the PDA with in recent weeks - ''means a lot'' to her.
She said earlier this week: ''I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.''
But although she's loving spending quality time with her new beau, she ''honestly hates'' seeing paparazzi snapping photos of the two of them enjoying a romantic kiss, especially when she doesn't know the photos are being taken.
She added: ''It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn't know were taken. I honestly hate it. I don't want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible.
''If I'm going to look like s**t that day and cameras are in my face, I don't care because I choose being human and normal.''
Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the happy couple have ''really fallen for each other''.
A source said: ''Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling. Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour.
''However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.