Camila Cabello has dubbed her upcoming tour with Taylor Swift and Charli XCX as a ''dream come true''.

The 21-year-old musician is set to head out on the road with the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker and the 'Boys' musician as part Taylor's 'Reputation Stadium Tour' - which kicks off in May this year - and has said she couldn't be happier to get started.

Camila said: ''I'm, like, really looking forward to the tour hangs, you know? It's going to be like a big slumber party.''

And the 'Havana' hitmaker is thrilled to be going on tour with 28-year-old Taylor, whom she says has been an ''inspiration'' after she made the former Fifth Harmony singer want to start songwriting.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, she said: ''For me, it's a dream come true. When I first met her four years ago, I was like, 'I really love you'.

''I was like, 'Man, I really look up to you. You really inspire me.' She was one of the people that made me wanna start songwriting, so it's really amazing.''

Taylor confirmed Camila and Charli would be joining her on tour in a video posted to her Instagram account earlier this month, in which she said she was ''so excited'' to have the pair join her.

Taylor explained: ''Hey guys, this is a 'Reputation' stadium tour update ... and I've been wanting to tell you this for a really long time, but the opening acts on the 'Reputation' stadium tour will be Charli XCX and Camila Cabello. So I'm really excited. I hope you are, too.''

The blonde beauty also captioned the video clip, writing: ''I have a very exciting update to share... @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!! (sic)''

Taylor's tour is set to get underway on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.