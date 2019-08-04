Camila Cabello thinks social media has created unrealistic beauty standards.

The 22-year-old singer has posted a note on her Instagram Stories in response to people criticising her body shape, saying that young girls are ''growing up in an airbrushed world''.

She wrote on the platform: ''Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn't suck in my stomach!

''But then I was like... of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body's not made of f***ing rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they're seeking a perfection that's not real. (sic)''

The brunette beauty explained that she was determined to speak up on behalf of young women around the world.

She said: ''I'm writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality, and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, an suddenly they think THAT'S the norm. ?!!! It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman's body. Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural. (sic)''