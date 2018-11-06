Camila Cabello asked Ariana Grande for hair tips.

After the 21-year-old singer donned one of Ariana's signature high ponytails to the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday night (04.11.18) the 'Havana' hitmaker tweeted the 'thank u, next' singer and asked how she coped with the pain caused by the hairstyle.

Camila wrote: ''I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my BRAIN ITS SO PAINFUL HOW DO YOU DO IT @ArianaGrande.'' (sic)

The brunette beauty responded and joked that although she experiences pain, she doesn't feel as much strain as she uses hair extensions while Camila opts to style her natural hair.

She replied: ''well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ..... nah jk i'm in constant pain always and don't care at all.''(sic)

The 'Never Be The Same' signer continued the conversation by tweeting Ariana a snap of herself rolling her eyes and clasping her forehead after she was forced to let her hair loose to reduce the pain.

She wrote: ''I had to take it off #thankunext.'' (sic)

Ariana joked in reply: ''awwww so happy for u, u still feel things'' (sic)

Camila won big at the award show and spoke of the ''special bond'' she has with her fans as she collected the Best Artist award at the ceremony at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Spain.

In her acceptance speech, she shared: ''I love you guys so much. I love my fans so much. This is for my fans.

''I know what it's like to be a fan, I remember when I was 14-years-old watching these shows and waiting for my favourite artist to come on and I know how special that bond is between a fan and an artist.''