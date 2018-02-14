Camila Cabello has announced her first-ever headline UK tour.

The former Fifth Harmony singer will head across the pond for three concerts in Glasgow, Birmingham and London in June.

It follows the news that the 'Havana' hitmaker will be making her debut at the Isle of Wight Festival the same month.

However, those hoping to hear the 20-year-old pop beauty perform songs by the 'Work from Home' group, which Camila quit in December 2016, will be disappointed.

As the 'Never Be The Same' singer recently said she'll ''definitely not'' be playing tracks from their back catalogue.

The 'She Loves Control' hitmaker has no plans on revisiting her past.

Asked if she will be adding their hits to her setlist, she said: ''No ... no, definitely not.''

Camila is instead focused on her future and her exciting ''new chapter''.

She admitted: ''I honestly have never even thought about that. I don't know, I feel like this is such a new ... chapter of me.''

Meanwhile, the brunette star recently said idolising pop stars such as Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato herself, has influenced her sense of duty towards her young following.

She explained: ''I think it has a lot to do with the fact I have a sister who's 10. Even if I swear in real life, I don't like swearing in songs. Because she listens to my songs with all her friends and I don't want them to not be able to sing along.

''I definitely always keep that audience in my mind.

''Growing up, I looked up to all the Disney girls like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift.

''Well, Taylor wasn't a Disney girl, but you know what I mean. I feel like the people you look up to as a kid definitely influence you in some way. And because of that I wanna be a good influence on younger kids.''

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available tomorrow (15.02.18) at 9am, with general sale on Friday (16.02.18).

Camila Cabello's UK tour dates are as follows:

June 5, O2 Academy, Glasgow

June 6 , O2 Academy, Birmingham

June 12, O2 Academy, Brixton London