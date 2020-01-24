Camila Cabello says she and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes will walk on stage in just their underwear if they win a Grammy Award this Sunday night (26.01.20).

The pair's hit song 'Senorita' has been nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance prize and if their names are read out then they will follow in the footsteps of Twenty One Pilots and accept their golden gramophone trophy in just their pants.

Speaking with Radio.com, Camila, 22, said: ''If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That's a promise!''

However, seconds later Camila backed out of her plan insisting she was ''just kidding''.

She laughed: ''I gotta work out before I do that!''

Twenty One Pilots members Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph strolled on stage at the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017 without their trousers to accept the prize for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit 'Stressed Out'.

They decided to strip down after watching the ceremony one night before they became famous musicians

In his speech, Joseph explained: ''This story it starts in Columbus, Ohio. It was a few years ago. It was before Josh and I could make money playing music. As we were watching, we noticed every single one of us was in our underwear. We said, 'If we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this!' ''

Former Fifth Harmony star Camila, 22, and 21-year-old Shawn - who have been dating since July - are also set to perform their hit song at the glitzy event.