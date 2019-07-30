Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes ''have really fallen for each other.''

The 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker has sparked speculation that she and her 'Senorita' collaborator are dating after they started spending more time together following her split from love guru Matthew Hussey last month.

And, although they were initially claiming they were just friends, she and Shawn are reportedly ''committed to working on a relationship.''

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling. Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour.

''However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.''

The 22-year-old singer recently bragged about how much ''trust'' she has for Shawn and explained that they will always have a lot of ''love'' for each other.

She said: ''I've never had a lot of friends. I've always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it's so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me.

''I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry. To be able to hang out with someone and you don't really care that they're Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You're just people, and that is definitely something that is rare ... It's actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we're always going to love each other.''

The former Fifth Harmony star split from Matthew because their relationship had ''run its course'' but they are determined to remain friends.

A source said recently: ''Camila's relationship with Matthew had run its course and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago. It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way. This is of course going to fuel rumours that she and Shawn have become more than just pals though.''