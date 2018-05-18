Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams have followed up chart-topping 'Havana' with new song 'Sangria Wine'.

The former Fifth Harmony star - who is Cuban-American - sings in both English and Spanish on the steamy song, which has reggae influences, and was part of the sessions she did with the 'Happy' hitmaker for her debut album 'Camila'.

On the racy track, the 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker sings: ''Move my body like it is a pipe/Two drinks, two drinks, is all that I got/ Black wine, black wine, I'm lacin' it up (lacin' it up)/

Sip it, sip it, I'll bet that you'll blush (sic)''

And the Spanish lines are even saucier, with a rough translation reading: ''I know that you want my slender body/

You want to control my expert mind/ And everyone wants to own it/ But nobody can, aye (sic)''

The pair are set to perform the duet for the first time together at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (20.05.18) at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Meanwhile, The 'Never Be The Same' singer recently admitted she nearly walked away from her biggest hit 'Havana' at one stage because she found it so tough to write.

She shared: ''It's crazy, because that was definitely by far the hardest song to write on the album.

''It got to the point where I remember my mum and my manager were like, 'Don't even work on 'Havana' anymore because we don't even have a song'. For my birthday I went to the studio with Pharrell.

''We were on the couch and he started singing something. And then I started singing something and we figured out the words in, like, 20 minutes.''