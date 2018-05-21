Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei held a mini Fifth Harmony reunion at the Billboard Music Awards.

The 'Havana' hitmaker was photographed backstage with her former bandmate at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (20.05.18), for what is the first time Camila has been spotted with a member of the 'Work from Home' group since she quit the band in December 2016, to pursue a solo career.

The Sony Music Singapore Twitter captioned a photo of the girls: ''We're not crying, you're crying. REUNITED. So much love for you both @Normani @Camila_Cabello #BBMAs (sic)''

Later in the evening, Camila debuted her new song 'Sangria Wine' with Pharrell Williams, as well as singing 'Havana', and she also picked up the award for Chart Achievement.

The pop star beat off stiff competition from the likes of Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Drake and Ariana Grande to be honoured with the gong for her self-titled debut LP.

The girl group - also comprised of Ally Brooke Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - announced in March they'd decided to go on a break, six years after they formed on US TV show 'The X Factor', in order to focus on solo projects.

In a statement, they said: ''Reflecting on the past six years since we started on 'X Factor', we've realised just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever.

''We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!''

''After six years gong hard, non stop, we also realised that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavours. (sic)''

The quartet said at the time they were confident their time away from the group will only make them stronger when they reunite.

They continued: ''We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.''