Camila Cabello asks Ed Sheeran for advice ''all the time''.

The 'Señorita' hitmaker teamed up with the British superstar on the track 'South of the Border' on his 'No.6 Collaborations Project' - which also features Cardi B - and the singer has explained how she looks to the 'Shape of You' hitmaker as a friend rather than an artist after being a fan of his since she was a teenager.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Dan Wootton, Camila said: ''We've been friends for a really long time, but I feel like I separate the person that's my friend from the person that's Ed as an artist now.

''It's because when I was younger, especially when I was, like 12, I said in an interview I liked him before his album 'Plus' came out.

''I was just a fan. I would talk about him in every interview until I was 15. 'Who's your favourite artist?' and I would say, 'Ed Sheeran'.

''He was, like, my musical hero. Probably him and Taylor Swift. They're tied.''

Camila can now also call Taylor Swift a friend after she opened for the 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker on her 'Reputation Stadium Tour' last year, which is so ''surreal'' for the 'Havana' singer.

She continued: ''It's been so cool just to get to know them.

''I ask Ed for advice all the time about different things.

''The first time we were in the studio writing together was just so surreal to me.

''That was an insane childhood dream that came through.''

Meanwhile, the former Fifth Harmony star previously revealed how Ed made her ''want to experience love''.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter - who is now dating Shawn Mendes - shared that her music career was, in part, inspired by Ed's 2011 album '+' - which featured hits such as 'The A Team' and 'Lego House' - and even admitted the record fuelled her interest in romance, too.

She said: ''This album, '+', was the first album that made me really want to start taking my love for music seriously and it made me wanna pick up a guitar and write about love.

''And before I could even write about love, it made me want to experience love.''