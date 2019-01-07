Camila Cabello has revealed her one styling tip that she does religiously which involves always dampening her fringe and tucking it behind her ears to get her signature 70s look.
The 21-year-old singer is known for her gorgeous brunette locks and effortless style, and now the star has revealed her one tip that she does religiously - which involves always dampening her fringe and tucking it behind her ears to get her signature 70s look.
Speaking to InStyle magazine, Camila said:''My go-to, even when I have a professional styling my hair, is to wet my bangs and let them dry by tucking behind my ears. They dry in this pillowy, curtain-type shape that gives off '70s vibes. So easy, too!''
The 'Havana' hitmaker - who was previously in girl group Fifth Harmony - also advised her fans to ''get bangs'' if they're thinking about it because ''hair grows back'' and it's an easy style to play around with.
She added: ''I would tell someone that's thinking about getting bangs to go for it. Hair grows back, and even if you aren't thrilled with the results, that 'in-between' phase can be really easy to work around.''
Camila has teamed up with beauty giant L'Oreal to become the face of their latest venture for their new L'Oréal Paris Elvive Rapid Reviver Deep Conditioners, and joins Eva Longoria, Amber Heard and Aja Naomi King on their #StopWaiting campaign for women who want transformative results quickly.
She said:''They have two times more kick than regular conditioner and you don't have to put in the time that you would with other deep treatments.''
