Camila Cabello has been added to the Capital Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018 line-up.

The former Fifth Harmony star - who has had a string of hits from her self-titled debut solo album, including 'Havana' and 'Never Be The Same' - joins 'Symphony' hitmakers Clean Bandit, DJ Jonas Blue, 'Envy Us' rapper Stefflon Don and 'Bestie' hitmaker Yungen in the second announcement for the music extravaganza at London's Wembley Stadium on June 9.

On Monday (30.04.18) it was confirmed that Shawn Mendes, Jess Glynne, Rudimental, Charlie Puth and Jax Jones are set to perform at the summer concert.

Speaking to Roman Kemp about his unforgettable performance at the event last year on Capital Breakfast on Monday morning (30.04.18), 'In My Blood' hitmaker Shawn said: ''There's a photo of me walking off the stage and I look back at that photo and it's just like, moments like that and when you watch videos back of that, it's very hard to believe that it's you!''

Ashley Tabor OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, commented: ''This year we are taking it to the next level with the hottest hit music stars flying in from around the world to perform live at the Capital Summertime Ball with Vodafone.

''We're so excited that Shawn Mendes, Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Charlie Puth and Jax Jones will be partying with more than 80,000 Capital listeners, and we can't wait for Roman to reveal who will be joining them tomorrow!''

Last year saw the likes of Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, Liam Payne and Dua Lipa entertain 80,000 fans.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday (08.05.18) from 8am.