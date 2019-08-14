Cameron Diaz was ''never comfortable'' with fame.

Five years ago, the 46-year-old actress stepped back from the spotlight after the release of her movie 'Annie' and friends say the star found fame ''stressful''.

A source told PEOPLE: ''While she was always in the spotlight, she was never comfortable in that role. It was stressful, and over the years it took a toll on her. She needed a break.''

And these days Cameron is happier than ever, spending quality time with her husband Benji Madden, 40.

The insider added: ''She loves married life and just being with Benji.''

Meanwhile, Cameron recently called Benji, who she married in a private ceremony in 2015, ''the best thing that ever happened'' to her.

She said: ''I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me. Of course, that includes my husband. Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50 period. All the time.''

The 'Bad Teacher' star wasn't sure if she was ''ready'' for marriage when she tied the knot with the Good Charlotte musician, but says she always knew Benji was ''special''.

She added: ''I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He's just a good man. There's no bulls**t. It's really refreshing. I'm grateful for him.''

Cameron also admitted she's in no rush to return to the spotlight.

Speaking to InStyle magazine for their 25th anniversary special, she said: ''The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to.

''I don't miss performing. Right now I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I'm passionate about - something that just feels effortless.''