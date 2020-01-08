Cameron Diaz wants to spend ''every second'' with her daughter Raddix.

The 47-year-old actress and her husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, into the world at the end of December, and sources have said the beauty isn't planning on hiring a nanny to help her with the tot, as she wants to do everything herself.

An insider said: ''Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby.''

Sources have also spoken about Cameron and Benji's surprise announcement, saying it isn't ''strange'' they managed to keep the news a secret, because they're a very private couple.

The insider added to People magazine: ''Their close friends are extremely loyal, so it's not strange that they were able to keep it quiet.''

Cameron and Benji, 40, shared their baby news in a joint statement, in which they said they were ''so happy, blessed and grateful'' to have added to their family.

The statement read: ''Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family ... While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:) From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade ... Sincerely, Cameron&Benji (sic)''

The baby news comes just a few months after the 'Annie' star gushed over married life with the Madden Brothers rocker.

Speaking in August, the actress said: ''Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time.''