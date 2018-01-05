Cameron Diaz is keen to have a baby with her husband Benji Madden but, for now, is enjoying being a ''housewife.''
Cameron Diaz ''would love nothing more'' than to become a mother.
The 45-year-old actress - who hasn't graced the big screen since 2014's 'Annie' - has decided to take a step back from her career since marrying her beau Benji Madden in 2015 as she's really enjoying being a ''housewife'' and is keen to start a family.
Speaking to Us Magazine, a source said: ''Cameron hasn't wanted to work. She is enjoying being at home and being a housewife.
''She would love more than anything to be a mom. At this point they would be very happy with the miracle of one child. They aren't really thinking past the first one at this point. They would love to have the chance to be parents.''
And, although they're yet to fall pregnant, the loved-up couple are ''in it together'' and are convinced they will get their happy ever after eventually.
The insider explained: ''They're in it together. He would do anything for her. It's been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.''
And it seems the pair are still very much in the honeymoon stages of their marriage as Cameron couldn't help but gush about her 38-year-old husband recently.
She said: ''I think it's a matter of - I just hadn't met my husband, you know? I had boyfriends before. And there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people, we are so different from one another but we share the same values ... we're totally two peas in a pod. We're both just weird enough for each other.''
