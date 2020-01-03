Cameron Diaz ''really wanted'' to be a mother, and is over the moon to have welcomed her daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden.
The 47-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Raddix, into the world with her husband Benji Madden, and sources have now said becoming a mother has been a dream for the star for some time.
An insider told People magazine: ''Cameron really wanted to be a mom. Cameron and Benji were hoping they would be blessed with a baby.''
Cameron and Benji, 40, shared their baby news in a joint statement on Friday (03.01.20), in which they said they were ''so happy, blessed and grateful'' to have added to their family.
The statement read: ''Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.''
But the pair insisted they won't be posting any images of their tot, because they want to ''protect'' her ''privacy''.
They added: ''While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:)
''From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade...
''Sincerely,
''Cameron&Benji (sic)''
The baby news comes just a few months after Cameron gushed over married life with the Madden Brothers rocker.
Speaking in August, the 'Other Woman' star said: ''Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time.''
