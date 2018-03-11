Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has retired from acting in order to spend more time at home, according to Selma Blair.
Cameron Diaz has retired from acting, according to Selma Blair.
The 45-year-old actress is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, but she's apparently told Selma, 45, that she has no plans to return to the movie business, because she's very happy to spend her time with husband Benji Madden.
Recalling a conversation they had about their 2002 movie 'The Sweetest Thing', Selma shared: ''I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like 'I'm done.'''
And Selma can understand why Cameron would be happy to walk away from Hollywood, having been in the spotlight since her breakthrough appearance in 'The Mask', when she was just 21.
She explained: ''I mean, she doesn't need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don't know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy.''
The blonde beauty made her most-recent movie appearance in 2014's 'Annie', and since tying the knot with Benji in 2015, she's rejected a number of lucrative offers to return to the business.
Instead, Cameron is said to be eager to make the most of her new-found ''freedom''.
An insider told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ''Cameron is constantly inundated with film scripts trying to tempt her out of retirement but she's just not interested.
''She's happy, in love and wants to make the most of her freedom and free time.''
Earlier this year, a source claimed that Cameron dreams of having a baby with Benji, but also that, for now, she's enjoying being a ''housewife''.
The insider explained: ''She would love more than anything to be a mom. At this point they would be very happy with the miracle of one child.
''They aren't really thinking past the first one at this point. They would love to have the chance to be parents.''
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Although it presents itself as a rude sex comedy, this movie is actually a prudish...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
Jay and Annie once had a thriving sexual relationship, but now they've been together for...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
After playing comical sidekicks in rom-coms like No Strings Attached and What Happens in Vegas,...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Subtitled "The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman", this outrageously colourful animated movie certainly...
The 'Monty Python' group are returning to our screens once more with 'A Liar's Autobiography:...
Remade from a 1966 romp starring Michael Caine and Shirley MacLaine, this con artist action-comedy...
Harry Deane is a pretty hopeless British art curator who has suffered years of condescension...