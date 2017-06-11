Cameron Diaz says she and Benji Madden are ''just weird enough for each other''.

The 44-year-old actress tied the knot with the Good Charlotte guitarist in 2015 and speaking to her pal Gwyneth Paltrow at her Goop health and wellness conference over the weekend, Cameron revealed she waited to tie the knot until she found her perfect partner.

She said: ''I think it's a matter of - I just hadn't met my husband, you know? I had boyfriends before. And there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is ... just my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people, we are so different from one another but we share the same values ... we're totally two peas in a pod. We're both just weird enough for each other.''

And Cameron praised her husband for being supportive of her in all aspects of life, while also gushing over the achievements of Benji, 38, and his twin brother Joel, who is married to her pal Nicole Richie.

She said: ''We women are objectified so much. And somehow my husband has just been able to kind of show me what it's like not to have that be a part of a relationship, and being an equal.

''I never experienced that before. I'd never been loved in that way. Where he and Joel came from and what they've accomplished in their lives...just the drive, for the purest reasons. They push themselves. I look at him every day and he inspires me. He works so hard. I feel so lucky.''

Cameron also opened up about why she decided to take a three-year break from acting.

She explained: ''I just went, 'I can't really say who I am, to myself. Which is a hard thing to face up to. I felt the need to make myself whole.''