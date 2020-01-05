Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's daughter was born ''right before New Year's''.

The couple welcomed Raddix's arrival on Instagram on Friday (03.01.20) and it has now been revealed the little tot was born just before the New Year.

A source told People magazine: ''She was born right before New Years in Los Angeles. You can tell they are just the happiest. It's very emotional for them.''

The happy couple were hoping they would be ''blessed'' with a baby of their own.

The insider added: ''Cameron really wanted to be a mom. Cameron and Benji were hoping they would be blessed with a baby.''

Cameron and Benji shared their baby news in a joint statement, in which they said they were ''so happy, blessed and grateful'' to have added to their family.

The statement read: ''Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family ... While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:) From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade ... Sincerely, Cameron&Benji (sic)''

The baby news comes just a few months after Cameron gushed over married life with the rocker.

Speaking in August, the actress said: ''Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time.''