'The Descendents 3' premiere has been cancelled following the death of Cameron Boyce.

The red carpet event had been due to take place on July 22 but The Disney Channel have now revealed they have axed the screening after its star passed away aged 20 after suffering an epileptic seizure on Saturday (06.07.19).

Instead, with permission for Cameron's family, the first TV broadcast of the film will be dedicated to the actor's memory and The Walt Disney Company will also make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organisation helping to provide clean drinking water to those in need, which was supported by the 'Jessie' actor.

Earlier this week, the actor's 'Descendents' co-star Dove Cameron paid a heartfelt tribute to her late friend.

She said on Instagram: ''The only way to get through it right now is to ... be expressive and connective, so I wrote something that I'm gonna try to read.

''The last 72 hours have felt like two weeks and I have spent them trying to make my thoughts and feeling into words.

''I've been unsuccessful thinking about trying to summarise something where there are no adequate words in the English language ... My system is still in shock, my brain is still foggy and full of holes.''

Sending her condolences to Cameron's family, she continued: ''My heart aches for you. I'm broken for you.

''I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage of how you must feel.''

The 23-year-old actress went on to reveal how Cameron helped her through her eating disorder and breakdowns and remembered the good times too.

She added: ''Cameron was one of my favourite people alive in the world, though I know that's not unique to me.

''Cameron was magic, an earth angel.

''Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationships and through endless break downs ... I can't count the amount of times on my hands we ruined something because we couldn't stop making each other laugh.''

Dove concluded by sharing how much of an impact he had on over people's lives and said she will miss him dearly.

She said: ''Goodbye my dear, dear friend and brother.

''You leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled but you also leave millions and millions of deeply impacted, hope-filled and love-filled human beings who are who they are because of you and how you spent your brief 20 years on this earth.

''I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you and all the better for knowing you.''