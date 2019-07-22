Cameron Boyce's mother Libby has paid tribute to her son.

The mom of the late Disney star has shared a heartfelt Instagram post following the devastating loss of the 20-year-old actor - who died after suffering an epileptic seizure earlier this month.

The black-and-white picture showed the pair laughing together and Lippy captioned the post: ''He is my compass'' alongside a red heart emoji.

The emotional post comes after Cameron was cremated at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home last week and his ashes were given to his father Victor, even though the coroner is still carrying out an autopsy investigation, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.com.

A spokesperson for the family said at the time of Cameron's death: ''Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.

''We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral - which in and of itself, is agonising.''

His family have now launched the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which aims to provide young people with creative outlets as alternatives to violence.

Cameron's father Victor announced the news on social media last week in a tweet which read: ''The Cameron Boyce Foundation. Retweet retweet retweet!!!!!! Let's not talk about it, let's BE about it! Let's do good as Cameron would. Let's keep his legacy alive! (sic)''

And in a separate message, he wrote: ''Now is the time to make a change. Donate what you can. Encourage your friends and family to do the same. Let's keep Cameron's legacy alive and make a positive difference in the world.''