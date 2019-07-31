Cameron Boyce's death was caused by epilepsy.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled that the 'Descendants' star - who passed away earlier this month tragically at the age of just 20 - died as a result of the condition, with the verdict recorded as a ''sudden unexpected death in epilepsy''.

Cameron's family had previously confirmed the Disney Channel star's death was ''due to a seizure as a result of epilepsy''.

A Boyce family spokesperson said in a statement: ''Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy. We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral - which in and of itself, is agonising.''

Cameron's father Victor Boyce was the first to break his silence on his son's death, thanking his fans for their ''love and support''.

He tweeted: ''I'm overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can't wake up from. I can't thank you guys enough.''

Whilst Cameron's mother Libby paid tribute to her son, writing: ''He is my compass'' alongside a red heart emoji.

His family have now launched the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which aims to provide young people with creative outlets as alternatives to violence.

Cameron's father Victor announced the news on social media last week in a tweet which read: ''The Cameron Boyce Foundation. Retweet retweet retweet!!!!!! Let's not talk about it, let's BE about it! Let's do good as Cameron would. Let's keep his legacy alive! (sic)''

And in a separate message, he wrote: ''Now is the time to make a change. Donate what you can. Encourage your friends and family to do the same. Let's keep Cameron's legacy alive and make a positive difference in the world.''