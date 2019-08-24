The late Cameron Boyce ''had an incredible gift.''

The 'Descendants' star - who tragically passed away in July aged 20 after suffering a seizure in his sleep - is sorely missed by his director Kenny Ortega and he's devastated they never got to fulfil the future ''ideas'' they'd talked about.

Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', the famed director said: ''It was a reminder of the light this young man was about. The incredible gift that this young man had as a talent. How much I missed him. Five years ... almost six years that I worked with this young man. We had ideas that wanted to take us into the future.''

Cameron's family announced his sudden passing - which was a result of an on-going battle with epilepsy - and asked fans for ''privacy'' so they could grieve.

A Boyce family spokesperson said in a statement: ''Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy. We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral - which in and of itself, is agonising.''

Cameron's father Victor Boyce was the first to break his silence on his son's death, thanking his fans for their ''love and support''.

He tweeted: ''I'm overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can't wake up from. I can't thank you guys enough.''

Whilst Cameron's mother Libby paid tribute to her son, writing: ''He is my compass'' alongside a red heart emoji.

His family have now launched the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which aims to provide young people with creative outlets as alternatives to violence.

Cameron's father Victor announced the news on social media in a tweet which read: ''The Cameron Boyce Foundation.

''Retweet retweet retweet!!!!!! Let's not talk about it, let's BE about it! Let's do good as Cameron would. Let's keep his legacy alive! (sic)''

And in a separate message, he wrote: ''Now is the time to make a change. Donate what you can. Encourage your friends and family to do the same. Let's keep Cameron's legacy alive and make a positive difference in the world.''