Cameron Boyce had a ''completely normal, beautiful night'' with his family before he died.

The 20-year-old 'Descendants' star tragically passed away last month from epilepsy and his parents have revealed that his death came as a complete shock.

Speaking to 'Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, his father Victor said: ''The night he passed away, we were out to dinner with him just hours before. It was a completely normal, beautiful family night out to dinner.

''There was no indication that anything was wrong. I mean there was no way to know in hours my son would be dead. Like, it was just staggeringly crazy and horrible. And we were texting that night.''

And they insisted he didn't want his epilepsy to define him.

Cameron's mother Libby said: ''He didn't want his epilepsy to define him and made sure that it didn't.

''He loved life. He was kind of in a place - this is, for me, the hardest thing - he was in a place where he was truly happy. I mean, Cameron was always happy. Never a negative thing came out of his mouth. Never! But he was just really finding his groove.''

Victor added: ''It didn't define him. He wasn't scared. He never complained about anything.''

And the pair revealed they are most proud of their son for his charity work.

Libby said: ''He was really, like, really getting into the charity stuff. Really getting into what he wanted to do with his voice, which is what we always told him to do - use your voice. Use it to make positive [change] in the world. And that's what he was starting to do.''

Victor added: ''His legacy is important to us because we don't want him to be remembered as just an actor or some Disney kid. Because he was so much more than that. He wanted to be known as his own person, you know, individually and not cookie-cutter.''