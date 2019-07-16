Cameron Boyce has been cremated.

The 'Descendants' star was cremated at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home and his ashes were given to his father Victor, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.com, even though the coroner is still carrying our their autopsy investigation.

Cameron tragically passed away on July 6 at the age of 20 after suffering from an epileptic seizure in his sleep and his family said his death was ''heart wrenching.''

A spokesperson for the family said at the time: ''Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy. We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral - which in and of itself, is agonising.''

His family have now launched the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which aims to provide young people with creative outlets as alternatives to violence, in his honour.

Cameron's father Victor announced the news on social media on Monday (15.07.19) in a tweet which read: ''The Cameron Boyce Foundation. Retweet retweet retweet!!!!!! Let's not talk about it, let's BE about it! Let's do good as Cameron would. Let's keep his legacy alive! (sic)''

And in a separate message, he wrote: ''Now is the time to make a change. Donate what you can. Encourage your friends and family to do the same. Let's keep Cameron's legacy alive and make a positive difference in the World.''

Victor then proceeded to retweet several people who had replied to him to say they would be donating, including one fan of Cameron who said she would be making a donation to the cause every month.

The Cameron Boyce Foundation is also aiming to create ''positive change in the world''.

A message on the foundation's website reads: ''The Cameron Boyce Foundation provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. The Foundation was established in 2019 to honour Cameron's legacy.''