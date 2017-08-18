Calvin Klein chose Kate Moss to star in his beauty campaign because of her natural beauty.

The 43-year-old model was handpicked to front the American brand's fragrance commercial for it's Obsession scent in 1993 because she did not have ''big bosoms'' and had not surgically enhanced her body like other stars.

Speaking in an interview for the Iris Covet Book about the blonde haired beauty, the 74-year-old fashion designer said: ''I didn't want these girls ... who had big bosoms. They augment their bodies. They used artificial implants and things. They were doing crazy things to their bodies. I found that offensive. I found it really unattractive, unhealthy and a bad message to send.''

And the catwalk icon has also credited the creative mastermind as a ''really clever'' mogul, because he could see potential in Kate as a model when they first worked together over 20 years ago.

She explained: ''I think Calvin was really clever. He knew there was going to be something.

''I knew it was a job, but I thought it was going to be a right laugh. It was the only time I got paid to go away. It's never been like that since.''

And Kate - who has 14-year-old daughter Lila with her former partner Jefferson Hack - has revealed her previous boyfriend and photographer Mario Sorrenti, who photographed the perfume campaign for Calvin Klein years ago, was more ''professional'' than she was and was constantly working to take the best photograph of Kate.

She continued: ''Mario [Sorrenti] worked me like a dog. He was more professional than I was. He didn't stop taking pictures even when I was sleeping. I was like, 'Leave me alone.' I'd wake up to the click of the Pentax. I don't remember relaxing. I remember working.''